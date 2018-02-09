Indoor entertainment planned for old Kmart building at Edgewood Towne Centre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Go-karts could soon be buzzing around the vacant Kmart building in the Edgewood Towne Centre shopping plaza near the Parkway East.

Construction is underway for Scene75, a 90,000-square-foot indoor entertainment facility that will house an arcade, bar, laser tag, miniature golf among other things, according to a press release.

“We've been looking for an opportunity in the Pittsburgh market for a long time and when the opportunity in Edgewood came available, we knew there was no better chance,” Scene75 founder and CEO Jonah Sandler said in a statement.”We're extremely excited to bring the fun to Pittsburgh and get involved in the community.”

There are already Scene75 locations in Cleveland, Columbus and Dayton.

“There may be others that have provide similar entertainment experiences, whether it be laser tag or go-karts, but very few will provide it all in one place like we will, open all year long,” Sandler said.

The company plans to create 150 local jobs and invest $10 million, the press release said. The facility is expected to open later this year.

Scene75 is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.