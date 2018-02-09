Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Parents of slain University of Pittsburgh student vow to support victims in court

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Downtown attorney Albert Veverko, who represents Alina Sheykhet’s parents, said hearing postponements are taking a toll on his clients.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Attorney David Shrager talks with reporters Friday about his client Matthew Darby, who is facing charges of killing one woman and raping two others. A hearing in one of the rape cases was postponed.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

The parents of slain University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet are determined to attend every hearing for Matthew Darby, who is accused of killing their daughter and raping two other women, their attorney said Friday.

Darby, 21, of Greensburg was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday on charges that he raped a 17-year-old Elizabeth Township girl on Oct. 3, five days before Sheykhet's was killed. The hearing was postponed because a prosecution witness was unavailable.

Downtown attorney Albert Veverko said it wouldn't deter Yan and Elly Sheykhet from showing up for the next court date, which has yet to be set. The Sheykhets have declined interview requests.

“For them they would like to see things move along, but they're going to come here every time,” Veverko said. “If you told them they had to be here tomorrow and the next day, and the next day, they'd be here. They're unrelenting. They love their daughter so dearly, and they will do anything they can to support her memory and this is part of it.”

Darby is being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail.

Police accused him of beating and stabbing Sheykhet to death in her Oakland apartment on Oct. 8. Indiana County police charged him in March with raping an Indiana University student with whom he had a previous relationship.

“These type of cases are long, laborious and difficult,” Downtown attorney David Shrager said, referring to the Elizabeth rape case against his client.

Veverko said his clients have had no contact with the other alleged victims or their families. They went to the hearing to show support, he said.

He described them as being “trapped in October.”

“They just can't get over that day,” he said. “It's been excruciating for them every step of the way, but they are here to support the victim and hopefully see this process through for Alina.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

