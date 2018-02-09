Pittsburgh man who led forged prescription ring sentenced to more than 6 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to more than six years in a federal prison as a result of his conviction on operating a forged prescription ring, according to the U. S. Attorney's Office in Pittsburgh.

U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak sentenced Barry Lee Dorsey, II, 26, to the prison term Friday, plus three years supervised release and a fine of about $3,500 fine.

He was guilty of health care fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Dorsey operated a ring in which prescriptions were forged with the names, federal Drug Enforcement Agency numbers, medical license numbers, and signatures of real medical doctors.

The prescriptions, most of which were forged for oxycodone and Percocet, were filled at a large number of Western Pennsylvania pharmacies and primarily paid for with Medicaid funds.

The fraudulently obtained prescription pills were then sold on the street for substantial profit, prosecutors said.

Dorsey, along with Tyesha R. Dorsey, 25, and Zachary Edward Rathke, 26, were named in a seven-count indictment handed down last March.

Tyesha Dorsey pleaded guilty in federal court on Jan. 26 to one count of conspiracy. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 24 before Hornak.

Rathke's pleaded guilty last July to one count of conspiracy. His sentencing is scheduled for March 1 before Hornak.

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and police from Pittsburgh, Brentwood, Mt. Pleasant and Bellevue were involved in the investigation.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.