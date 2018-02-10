Man, 31, shot by Verona woman during argument while driving through Churchill, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the face early Saturday morning by a woman who he had an argument with in his car in Churchill, police say.

Police said the victim was in stable condition; they did not immediately identify him.

Authorities said detectives from the Allegheny County Police homicide unit were called to the intersection of Homer Drive and Churchill Road shortly after 2:15 a.m. in response to a 911 report of a shooting.

Investigators said they found the victim and a female passenger in the car.

Police accuse the passenger, Taneisha Bruce, 32, of Verona, of shooting the victim during an argument.

Bruce was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh to await arraignment on charges of aggravated assault, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

