Scott Wagner wins Republican endorsement for governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner and his running mate, Jeff Bartos, were endorsed Saturday by the Republican Party of Pennsylvania at its winter meeting in Hershey.

“I'm honored the Republican State Committee today made the courageous decision to support our campaign to change the status quo in Harrisburg,” Wagner said in a statement following the voice vote.

“These hardworking people will be key in spreading our message across the Commonwealth in the months to come and I'm glad to have them on my team,” said Wagner, a state senator from York County. “Together, we are going to unite this party, defeat Tom Wolf and turn control of Harrisburg back over to the people.”

Also running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in May are Pittsburgh health care consultant, Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth, a Pittsburgh attorney. Mango and Ellsworth, could not be reached immediately for comment.

State House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Marshall, dropped out Saturday shortly before endorsement vote was taken.

Bartos, a Montgomery County real estate developer, said the endorsement is a critical first step in the mission to unseat Wolf.

“I'm incredibly humbled to have the party's support and am looking forward to spending the coming weeks and months continuing to bring people together.

“Scott and I know the important role those who cast their ballots for us today will play in the campaign, and we pledge to work tirelessly for them so we can bring growth and prosperity back to Pennsylvania.”

