Lou Barletta gets Republican endorsement for U.S. Senate

The Pennsylvania Republican Party unanimously endorsed Congressman Lou Barletta, R-Hazelton, as its candidate to run for U.S. Senate.

Barletta is expected to face incumbent Democrat Bob Casey in the November general election.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania,” he said in a statement. “It's time we end the ‘Washington first' way of doing business.

“Senator Casey is resisting our efforts to put Americans first, voting against tax cuts for workers and families, failing to protect the sanctity of life, refusing to secure our borders and defending dangerous sanctuary cities.

“One vote in the Senate can determine the direction of the country.”

State Rep. Jim Christiana, R-Brighton, is also seeking the Republican nomination. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Barletta has been endorsed by President Trump, Mike Pence, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and the entire Pennsylvania Republican Congressional delegation.

