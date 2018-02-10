Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Lou Barletta gets Republican endorsement for U.S. Senate

Suzanne Elliott | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, left, R-Pa., appears on stage with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, right, at a campaign rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, left, R-Pa., appears on stage with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, right, at a campaign rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Pennsylvania Republican Party unanimously endorsed Congressman Lou Barletta, R-Hazelton, as its candidate to run for U.S. Senate.

Barletta is expected to face incumbent Democrat Bob Casey in the November general election.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania,” he said in a statement. “It's time we end the ‘Washington first' way of doing business.

“Senator Casey is resisting our efforts to put Americans first, voting against tax cuts for workers and families, failing to protect the sanctity of life, refusing to secure our borders and defending dangerous sanctuary cities.

“One vote in the Senate can determine the direction of the country.”

State Rep. Jim Christiana, R-Brighton, is also seeking the Republican nomination. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Barletta has been endorsed by President Trump, Mike Pence, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and the entire Pennsylvania Republican Congressional delegation.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-8712346, selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me