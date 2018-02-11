Man shot and killed by police in Homewood South after allegedly firing at officers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man who fired at Pittsburgh Police as they were chasing him early Saturday was killed when they returned fire.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the Homewood South neighborhood.

Police said officers responded when someone reported a man with a gun near Brushton Avenue and Bennett Street.

When officers made contact with the man, a foot pursuit ensued and the man fired a gun at the officers, according to police.

Police said officers returned fire. The suspect was shot but he continued to flee.

He was later apprehended and taken to a hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured, according to police.

Allegheny County Police confirmed they are conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Anyone having seen or heard anything is asked to call the Allegheny County Police on its Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

The department can also be reached via its social media accounts.

No further information including the identity of the man killed has been released.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.