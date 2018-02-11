Funeral arrangements set for car dealer Bob Massie, who died in crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Visitation for North Huntingdon car dealer Robert Massie Jr. has been set for Monday and Tuesday at a McKeesport funeral home.

Massie, 59, who owned Bob Massie Toyota at Norwin Towne Square on Route 30, died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in the 2900 block of Stewartsville Hollow Road in White Oak, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Visitation is set for 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home & Crematory, 2703 Oneil Blvd. McKeesport.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Massie was a supporter of the White Oak Animal Safe Haven. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the shelter, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, Pa. 15131.

