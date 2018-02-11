Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Funeral arrangements set for car dealer Bob Massie, who died in crash

Suzanne Elliott | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
North Huntingdon Township car dealer Bob Massie Jr. teamed up with White Oak Animal Safe Haven founder Ina Jean Marton for a holiday effort to collect donations of dog and cat food, toys and cat litter for the shelter.
Cindy Shegan Keeley | Daily News
North Huntingdon Township car dealer Bob Massie Jr. teamed up with White Oak Animal Safe Haven founder Ina Jean Marton for a holiday effort to collect donations of dog and cat food, toys and cat litter for the shelter.

Updated 4 hours ago

Visitation for North Huntingdon car dealer Robert Massie Jr. has been set for Monday and Tuesday at a McKeesport funeral home.

Massie, 59, who owned Bob Massie Toyota at Norwin Towne Square on Route 30, died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in the 2900 block of Stewartsville Hollow Road in White Oak, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Visitation is set for 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home & Crematory, 2703 Oneil Blvd. McKeesport.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Massie was a supporter of the White Oak Animal Safe Haven. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the shelter, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, Pa. 15131.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com or on Twitter @41Suzanne.

