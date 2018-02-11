Police seek hit-and-run driver after man critically injured when struck in East Liberty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pedestrian was critically injured after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in East Liberty early Sunday.

Pittsburgh Police reported they received a call at 12:15 a.m. to respond for a male down on the street in the 100 block of North Beatty Street, police said.

When they arrived, police found a man laying on the street with multiple injuries. Police said the vehicle had fled the scene on their arrival.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

If anyone has information on the vehicle or this incident, they are asked to telephone Zone 5 police at 412-665-3605.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.