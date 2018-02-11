3 hurt in crash involving in ride-sharing vehicle on Pittsburgh's North Shore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition and a third was stable after someone driving a ride-sharing vehicle crashed into a bridge pillar early Sunday on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

Pittsburgh police say the wreck occurred at about 1:35 a.m. by the intersection

of Anderson and E. Lacock streets.

Preliminary reports indicate it was a ride-sharing vehicle with three occupants, including the driver.

Police said the driver apparently lost control near the intersection and struck the bridge pillar.

The people who were injured were not identified and it was unclear whether the driver was among them.

There were no reports of structural damage to the bridge.

