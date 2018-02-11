Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Democrats to hold an open primary for lieutenant governor

Suzanne Elliott | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Braddock Mayor John Fetterman speaks to supporters and members of the media during a news conference announcing his candidacy for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania in Braddock on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Braddock Mayor John Fetterman speaks to supporters and members of the media during a news conference announcing his candidacy for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania in Braddock on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.

It appears Gov. Tom Wolf could be facing off against Scott Wagner in the November general election.

The state Democratic Party endorsed both Wolf and U.S. Bob Casey on Saturday.

They also named John Hanna, an Indiana, Pa., attorney, as chairman of the state Democratic Party.

Wagner, a state senator from York County, was endorsed by state Republicans on Saturday, as was his running mate, Montgomery County businessman Jeff Bartos.

The Republicans also endorsed U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Hazelton, who is running against Casey.

The Democrats also moved to hold an open primary for the office of lieutenant governor. Incumbent Mike Stack is running for re-election, but faces competition from John Fetterman, the longtime mayor of Braddock, as well as four other Democrats.

Fetterman received the endorsement of former Gov. Ed Rendell late last year.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346, or selliott@tribweb.com or on Twitter @41Suzanne.

