Child assault suspect arrested at Monroeville hotel

A man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a 4-year-old child in late 2016 has been arrested, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced late Saturday night.

David Johnson, 20, from the West End of Pittsburgh, was found at the Doubletree Monroeville Convention Center.

Johnson was wanted on two warrants — an arrest warrant from the city of Pittsburgh and a bench warrant due to a violation of probation stemming from the issuance of the first warrant.

Authorities allege Johnson assaulted his girlfriend's child in December 2016.

He had been on probation/parole due to a guilty plea of aggravated assault, possession of firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person from a 2013 incident.

The sheriff's office said that over the last several weeks, deputies had gotten information on Johnson's whereabouts. They believed he was staying somewhere east of Pittsburgh in the Monroeville area.

Deputies believed that Johnson was staying at the Doubletree Monroeville Convention Center. Upon arriving at the hotel, sheriff's deputies tried to make contact with the tenants inside the room with no result.

Shortly after, deputies made entry and found Johnson and three other people in the room. Johnson was taken into custody quickly and without incident.

Because of outstanding warrants, Johnson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he was to be arraigned on new charges regarding the alleged assault. Upon arraignment, he will be kept at the jail on the outstanding probation/parole violation.

