Roads start to clear after unexpected snowfall snarls traffic

The unexpected snowfall that arrived early Monday morning is already starting to clear, but not before creating hazardous conditions on roads across Western Pennsylvania.

Dispatchers in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties reported numerous crashes — the result of snow and ice on the roads.

The snow started around 2 a.m. and continued until around sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.

The narrow band of winter weather was caused by a somewhat unusual situation in which a jetstream moves in parralel with an advancing cold front, bringing precipitation with it, National Weather Service meteorologist John Darnley said.

"It happened to sit right over us last night," he said.

Some areas received as much as five inches of snow.

Here is a loop that brought a fresh cover of snow this morning. Amounts ranged from a dusting to 5'. #pawx #mdwx #wvwx #ohwx The loop runs from midnight 8am. pic.twitter.com/TmbWjqIfvr — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 12, 2018

PennDOT told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI that the snowfall was unexpected. The agency had to rent plow trucks to supplement its fleet early Monday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced a two-hour delay.

Today, Monday, February 12, 2018, Pittsburgh Public Schools will be operating on a two hour delay. #PPSstayInformed — Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) February 12, 2018

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement early Monday, warning that a line of moderate to heavy snow was stretching toward Pittsburgh, moving quickly and obscuring visibility on the turnpike and other major highways.

Been sitting in stopped traffic for 30 minutes trying to get onto Route 28 north. Happy Monday! pic.twitter.com/S5HZK2mQ3z — Emily Balser (@emilybalser) February 12, 2018

The weather is supposed to mostly be clear for the rest of the week, according to the weather service. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s Monday and Tuesday, potentially reaching the low 50s by midweek before dipping back down to freezing by the weekend.

No more snow is epxected, though minor rainshowers are possible.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.