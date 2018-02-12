Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Ivanka Trump headed to Mt. Lebanon for 'small business' roundtable

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, hold in excess of $240 million of assets, according to a required federal disclosure.
REUTERS
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, hold in excess of $240 million of assets, according to a required federal disclosure.

Updated 10 hours ago

A roundtable discussion Tuesday in Mt. Lebanon will feature Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, and Small Business Administration leader Linda McMahon.

According to an announcement from the Small Business Administration, the 11 a.m. event will also feature “local elected officials” and “small business owners,” though a spokesperson could not specify which officials or businesses would be represented. It will be hosted at the offices of Potomac Mineral Group, a firm that helps landowners negotiate the sale of their mineral rights.

The discussion will focus on “small business optimism, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and workforce development,” according to the news release.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me