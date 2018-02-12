2 arrested after SWAT standoff in Carrick; details murky

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police arrested a man and woman on drug charges Monday after a three-hour standoff in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Alplaus Street, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

The SWAT team responded when the situation escalated into a possible hostage situation, with a man barricading himself inside a residence and a possibly taking a woman hostage, George said.

The woman made it out of the house and "did not appear to have any injuries requiring medical attention," George said.

About 6:30 p.m., officials took the man into custody.

Pittsburgh Police now leaving SWAT situation in Carrick. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/VKk1WXP06S — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 13, 2018

Police said they found drugs inside the property but did not specify the type, quantity or estimated value.

Officials would not disclose the names of the man and woman.

Both face unspecified drug charges, according to George.

The investigation is ongoing.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.