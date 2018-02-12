Upper St. Clair school officials reach new deal with support staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Upper St. Clair School District has reached an agreement with the union representing its support staff.

The district and the union, the Upper St. Clair Special Service Federation, on Monday ratified a new two-year collective bargaining agreement effective Sept. 1 and running through Aug. 31, 2020.

The current contract expires Aug. 31.

School board President Amy Billerbeck and union President Andy Ruffalo said a good working relationship between the district and union made the agreement possible.

The union represents about 160 support staff members, including custodians, maintenance, mechanics, teacher's aides, secretaries and nutrition center staff.

The new contract includes a pay increase of about 3 percent, offset by an increase in contributions to health care premiums, officials said.

“The wage increases in this extension are well-deserved,” district Superintendent Patrick O'Toole said.

