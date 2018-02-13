Death penalty sought against man charged in Homewood fire that killed 3

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County's district attorney will seek the death penalty against a man accused of starting a house fire last year in Pittsburgh's Homewood section that killed two adults and a child.

Martell Smith, 41, is charged with three counts of homicide in the deaths of Shamira Staten, 21, her 4-year-old daughter, Ch'yenne Manning, and Sandra Carter Douglas, 58, all of whom died in the fire at their Bennett Street home.

Smith is accused of starting the fire at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 20 after a bar fight that night in Penn Hills. The altercation was with another person who lived in the home, authorities have said. None of those killed was involved in the fight.

"Yep, yep, I did it. They shouldn't (expletive) with me," a witness heard Smith say at the scene while the house burned, according to the criminal complaint filed the day after the fire.

District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. cited six aggravating factors in his decision to pursue the death penalty against Smith, among them that the homicides occurred during the commission of a felony; that the defendant has significant criminal history; and that a victim was younger than 12.

In addition to homicide, Smith faces nine arson-related charges. All charges were held for court late last month.

At least two witnesses reportedly heard Smith admit to the arson at the scene while the home burned. One reported hearing Smith say, "I heard Sandra was in there ... She's dead ... Oh, well, that's life ... They made me do it," according to the complaint.

Tiasa Malloy, 26, who was also arrested in relation to the arson, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. The death penalty announcement was unrelated to her case.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.