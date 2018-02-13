Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Woman hurt in Braddock housing complex porch collapse

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 4:33 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

A woman suffered minor injuries when a porch slab collapsed Tuesday afternoon at a housing complex in Braddock.

Police said the woman stepped out onto the porch in the 1000 block of Mapleview Terrace when the concrete slab partially collapsed about 3 p.m. She suffered a minor foot injury and was transported to a hospital in good condition, Allegheny County Housing Authority Police Chief Mike Vogel said.

Jack McGraw, director of development for the housing authority, said staff were investigating the cause of the collapse and would inspect all the other porches in the complex. All were built around the same time, about 16 years ago, McGraw said.

The area underneath the porches is typically used as storage space for tenants, he said.

Neighbor Sanford Barnes said the victim had fallen into the broken slab and was calling for help when he came outside. He said she was a local crossing guard and was likely just returning from her duties when the collapse happened.

“I don't feel safe here,” he said, pointing toward the railroad tracks just beyond the buildings and courtyard. “There are major trains coming through here, shaking the foundations. The porch could just be the beginning.”

The Housing Authority posted a notice on the unit that it was unsafe until the porch could be shored up.

