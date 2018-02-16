Warehouse projects snapping up space along Pittsburgh airport corridor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Cincinnati developer is quickly filling the Clinton Commerce Park with warehouses, hoping to rent them to manufacturers who want to be near Pittsburgh International Airport.

Al. Neyer LLC last year built two warehouses and has plans to build six more, said David Storer, the Allegheny County Airport Authority's manager for real estate development.

The authority's board of directors approved the development agreement for two of the buildings at its meeting Friday.

Only one of the buildings has a tenant so far, Chicago-based Berlin Packaging, but the developer is anticipating demand for warehouses in the area now that the Southpointe 79 Industrial Park is full and development of the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County is on track, said Christina Cassotis, airport authority CEO.

“The airport corridor right now is really hot,” Cassotis said. “Al. Neyer is very confident ... that these properties can be filled, and we think it's a good sign.”

The airport receives 20 to 25 cents per square foot for the ground lease once the buildings are complete, Cassotis said.

The Berlin Packaging building is nearly 300,000 square feet, while the second completed building is about 250,000 square feet, Storer said.

Al. Neyer, which has a satellite office in the Henry W. Oliver Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, invested $35,000 in those two buildings, Storer said.

The developer plans to start construction on a third building by the end of the year, Storer said. Construction schedules for the remaining three buildings have not been set.

The six buildings, once complete, will take up each parcel that is “pad-ready” for development with utilities at the park, but the authority could add more, Cassotis said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.