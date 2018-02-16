Western Pennsylvania to get 1 inch of snow in Saturday storm

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tom Fontaine
Tom Fontaine | Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
I-376 Westbound near Downtown Pittsburgh was flooded on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 after heavy rain turned to snow the night before.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
I-376 Westbound near Downtown Pittsburgh was flooded on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 after heavy rain turned to snow the night before.

Updated 13 hours ago

A new storm system is expected to roll into rain-soaked Western Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“Most places will start with some rainfall that will likely turn over to snow before the system pulls out overnight,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Green.

About an inch of snow is expected to fall, Green said.

The new storm system is following one that dumped more than 3 inches of rain on some parts of the region over 24 hours.

Among the hardest-hit areas, Monroeville had received 3.6 inches through Friday morning, while Edgewood and Mt. Pleasant got 3.4 inches and Washington got 3.3 inches.

The heavy rain-flooded homes, closed roads and brought down hillsides across the region. The water also ran into local rivers and streams and caused them to swell.

The Ohio River had risen to nearly 23.8 feet at Point State Park by 3 p.m. Friday, up from its normal level of 16.5 feet.

Green said the Ohio was expected to rise to 26.9 feet by noon Saturday.

The section of Pittsburgh's Parkway East known as the “bathtub” typically closes because of flooding when the river reaches 25 feet. PennDOT said it was closing the section Friday afternoon in advance of the flooding.

Temperatures that were expected to dip into the low 20s Friday night should approach 70 degrees by Tuesday, Green said.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.

