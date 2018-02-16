How do Pittsburgh police salaries stack up to suburban departments?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police officers have complained bitterly that they are underpaid compared to suburban counterparts, saying colleagues who trained in Pittsburgh often leave their city job for more lucrative positions in surrounding municipalities.

The Tribune-Review on Friday contacted a sampling of police departments surrounding Pittsburgh and reviewed online budgets for Philadelphia and Harrisburg to see how Pittsburgh's base pay scale for patrol officers stack up.

Pittsburgh police make less than those in most suburban communities that responded to queries from the Trib, according to the data. They also earn less base pay than officers in Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

Pittsburgh pays a first-year patrol officer $44,710, according to the city's 2018 budget. It pays a master police officer required to have a minimum of 15 years of service $66,741.

"We train them, we pay for all their equipment, then they work here for a few years and they pack up and they go somewhere else, and your data points out why they go there," said Robert Swartzwelder, president of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1. "Everybody (in the area) except for Wilkinsburg earns more than me, and I've been here a quarter century and it took me 15 years complete to get to where I am."

The FOP is seeking to renegotiate its current contract.

Pittsburgh Chief Financial Officer Sam Ashbaugh declined comment, citing potential contract negotiations.

According to salary numbers provided by Wilkinsburg, a first year police officer earns $54,177, but the maximum pay — $61,168 — is about $5,000 less than that of city cops.

Officers in the Northern Regional Police Department, which patrols Bradford Woods, Pine, Marshall and Richland, start with low pay — $43,050 a year — but their top salaries are about 34 percent more than Pittsburgh's highest paid patrol officers.

Police officers in the remaining communities earn higher starting and maximum salaries than city cops.

Tim Rogers, Shaler manager, noted that police officers also receive significant benefit packages.

"Every dollar we take in in property tax goes to support the police department," he said, adding that the township relies on earned income tax and other revenue streams to supplement the budget. "That's the state of the public safety business."

Pittsburgh's police budget is $100 million, the largest among all city departments, and includes $59.6 million to cover salaries for 892 officers and $3.8 million for 163 full-time civilian staffers.

The budget provides only a total amount for benefits: $15.7 million.

Swartzwelder on Tuesday — one day after the state released Pittsburgh from financial oversight — delivered a letter to Mayor Bill Peduto, seeking to reopen the current police contract and negotiate higher wages and benefits. A clause in the contract permits the two sides to renegotiate upon Pittsburgh's release from supervision. Employee wages and benefits were capped at 2 percent to 3 percent under state constraints.

The union is seeking to negotiate for retroactive pay under a four-year contract, which ends in December.

"The numbers don't surprise me," Swartzwelder said. "You have to have a competitive salary package and benefits package."

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.