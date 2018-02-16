Parkway East's 'bathtub' section in Pittsburgh closes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Following heavy rains and flooding PennDOT closed the “bathtub” area of westbound I-376 (Parkway East) Friday.

All traffic approaching that section of the Parkway East, located between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge, is being detoured.

Signs are posted to guide motorists around the closure.

Drivers can check road conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

A storm dumped more than 3 inches of rain on some parts of the region over 24 hours.

Among the hardest-hit areas, Monroeville had received 3.6 inches through Friday morning, while Edgewood and Mt. Pleasant got 3.4 inches and Washington got 3.3 inches.

As of 10 p.m., PennDOT spokeswoman Yasmeen Manyisha said there was no estimate for when the bathtub section would reopen.

Officials were actively monitoring water levels and road conditions.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt. Staff writers Matthew Medsger and Natasha Lindstrom contributed.