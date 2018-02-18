Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Photos: U.S. presidents' love affair with Western Pennsylvania

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 11:27 p.m.
Members of the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers football team with with President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House Thursday, May 21, 2009. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review)
Philip G. Pavely
Members of the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers football team with with President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House Thursday, May 21, 2009. (Philip G. Pavely / Tribune-Review)
U.S. President George W. Bush presents Fred Rogers with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award during a ceremony July 9, 2002 at the White House in Washington, DC. The medal is the highest civilian award given to those who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. Rogers died in 2003. (File photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
U.S. President George W. Bush presents Fred Rogers with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award during a ceremony July 9, 2002 at the White House in Washington, DC. The medal is the highest civilian award given to those who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. Rogers died in 2003. (File photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
President George W. Bush greets the public at the USS Irvin Works in West Mifflin on Sunday August 26, 2001. Bush and the First Lady appeared at that facility's picnic on the plant site.
President George W. Bush greets the public at the USS Irvin Works in West Mifflin on Sunday August 26, 2001. Bush and the First Lady appeared at that facility's picnic on the plant site.
President George W. Bush poses for a picture with David Berger of Control Concepts after the Leadership Forum held at the Beaver County company, Wednesday, February 28th, 2001. Joining in on the photo are Berger's wife, Janet, daughter Erin, 14, and son Jonathan, 8.
President George W. Bush poses for a picture with David Berger of Control Concepts after the Leadership Forum held at the Beaver County company, Wednesday, February 28th, 2001. Joining in on the photo are Berger's wife, Janet, daughter Erin, 14, and son Jonathan, 8.
President George W. Bush shakes hands with members of the staff at UPMC in Oakland on Feb. 5, 2002.
President George W. Bush shakes hands with members of the staff at UPMC in Oakland on Feb. 5, 2002.
President Barack Obama shakes hands with a robotic arm operated by quadriplegic and brain implant patient Nathan Copeland, during a tour of a robotics and innovation exhibition at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh on October 13, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
President Barack Obama shakes hands with a robotic arm operated by quadriplegic and brain implant patient Nathan Copeland, during a tour of a robotics and innovation exhibition at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh on October 13, 2016.
President Barack Obama talks to Pam Cohen of Oakland after arriving at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Findlay Township on July 21, 2015. Cohen owns the popular breakfast restaurant Pamela's. Obama was in Western Pennsylvania to speak at the 116th Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention at the David Lawrence Convention Center.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
President Barack Obama talks to Pam Cohen of Oakland after arriving at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Findlay Township on July 21, 2015. Cohen owns the popular breakfast restaurant Pamela's. Obama was in Western Pennsylvania to speak at the 116th Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention at the David Lawrence Convention Center.
President Barack Obama walks to the presidential limo with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald after arriving at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Findley Township on July 21, 2015. Obama was in Western Pennsylvania to speak at the 116th Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention at the David Lawrence Convention Center.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
President Barack Obama walks to the presidential limo with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald after arriving at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Findley Township on July 21, 2015. Obama was in Western Pennsylvania to speak at the 116th Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention at the David Lawrence Convention Center.
Pittsburgh Penguin captain Sidney Crosby helps President Barack Obama to hold the Stanley Cup during the teams visit to the White House on September 10, 2009. (Tribune-Review File Photo)
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguin captain Sidney Crosby helps President Barack Obama to hold the Stanley Cup during the teams visit to the White House on September 10, 2009. (Tribune-Review File Photo)
President Donald Trump welcomes the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins to the White House on Oct. 10, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
President Donald Trump welcomes the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins to the White House on Oct. 10, 2017.

Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. presidents have had a unique relationship with Western Pennsylvania, whether a brush with Super Bowl champs or an encounter with Pittsburgh's iconic Mister Rogers.

On Presidents Day — a day to celebrate and remember the nation's presidents — we remember the way some of our presidents put the spotlight on our region.

Sometimes presidents came to Western Pennsylvania, and other times we went to visit them, most recently during a trip by the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins to the White House in October.

We dug into our archives and found some memorable photographs from our team of photojournalists.

Related Content
How well do you know the U.S. presidents? 
Can you name all of the U.S. presidents in order? The second-graders at West Point Elementary School in the Hempfield Area School District ace the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me