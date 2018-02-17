Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Landslide closes McArdle Roadway in Mount Washington

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
This picture taken by Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto's Chief of Staff Daniel Gilman shows a downed tree and mud on PJ McArdle Roadway Saturday Feb. 17, 2018 after heavy rain from the previous day caused a landslide.
Daniel Gilman (via Twitter)
This picture taken by Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto's Chief of Staff Daniel Gilman shows a downed tree and mud on PJ McArdle Roadway Saturday Feb. 17, 2018 after heavy rain from the previous day caused a landslide.

Updated 5 hours ago

The steep section of road between Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue that serves as an access point to destinations atop Mount Washington has been closed due to a landslide, officials said Saturday.

Engineers were dispatched to the scene on McArdle Roadway Saturday morning to "assess the stability of the hillside."

A news release issued by the mayor's office did not say when it expects the road to reopen or provide details about a detour.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

Related Content
Pittsburgh area to see some snow Saturday amidst flooding
The Pittsburgh area is under a flood warning until Sunday morning but could see some snow flurries later Saturday. According to the National Weather Service ...
Yough River towns 'quite wet' as river crests at nearly 23 feet
In Sutersville, the volunteer fire department had a list of homes and businesses to visit Saturday morning to help with flood-related issues. Walk in the World ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me