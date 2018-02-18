Ohio River in Pittsburgh still under flood advisory as region recovers from deluge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Floodwaters in Pittsburgh are falling but a flood advisory for the Ohio River will continue through Monday, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

“Although the (Ohio) river has fallen below the flood stage, impacts from high water are still expected today,” an NWS flood advisory said.

The advisory lasts until Monday afternoon at 3:15. The flood warnings for Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio along Monongahela and Youghiogheny rivers expired at 5:25 a.m. Sunday.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, the NWS reported that the Ohio River's flood stage sat at 23.7 feet. The river's normal level is 16.5 feet and the flood stage is 25 feet.

At 18 feet, the Mon Parking Wharf floods. At 22 feet, the 10th Street Bypass floods and at 23 feet the Clemente Park floods.

Noblestown Road in Pittsburgh's West End closed Sunday between Weaver and South Main streets due to a rock slide. Crews were cleaning the road Sunday morning and expected to reopen the road by Sunday afternoon.

The 10th Street Bypass flooded Saturday and was still closed to traffic on Sunday morning. Fort Duquesne Boulevard is serving as the closure's detour.

The “Bathtub” area of westbound I-376 (Parkway East) closed Friday because of heavy rains and flooding. That section was still closed Sunday morning, and a PennDOT spokesperson said the agency does not know when it will reopen.

All traffic approaching that section of the Parkway East, located between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge, is being detoured. Signs are posted to guide motorists around the closure.

McArdle Roadway in Mt. Washington closed Saturday due to a landslide but the section between Grandview Avenue and Liberty Bridge is expected to open by Sunday afternoon.

A storm dumped more than 3 inches of rain on some parts of the region over 24 hours. Among the hardest-hit areas were Monroeville, Edgewood, Mt. Pleasant and Washington.

The rain turned to snow Saturday afternoon and lasted in some areas through the evening.

A tornado ripped through Uniontown in Fayette County Thursday for the first time in February in the Pittsburgh region since 1950.

The NWS forecast showed less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation for Sunday. Rain is expected to resume on Monday with temperatures nearing 60 degrees. Tuesday's high is 71.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.