Pittsburgh crews clear major roads, but landslides close 2 more

Several major Pittsburgh roads were expected to be reopen in time for Monday's morning commute, but new landslides Sunday closed other roads in the city.

The “Bathtub” section of the Parkway East should be open for Monday morning commuters, a PennDOT official said Sunday.

“The water did fall enough for us to pump it out. Now they're just working to clean the road,” said Yasmeen Manyisha, a PennDOT spokesperson.

Crews in bulldozers could be seen pushing debris and muddy water off the 10th Street Bypass Sunday afternoon. Manyisha said the bypass required a “significant amount of cleaning” before it could be reopened and she did not know when it would reopen.

The I-376 westbound lanes between the Grant Street (71A) and Fort Duquesne Bridge/North Shore (70C) exits closed for a brief time Sunday, but that section opened again about 4 p.m., Manyisha said.

Noblestown Road was expected to reopen to traffic about 6 p.m. Sunday.

City road crews worked to reopen the section on McArdle Roadway in Mount Washington between Grandview Avenue and Liberty Bridge affected by a landslide on Sunday. They also worked to clear a rock slide along Route 60 in Pittsburgh's West End between Weaver and South Main streets.

But new landslides closed William Street between Boggs and Arlington avenues in Mount Washington. There is resident access only to the street, which will be closed until further notice. No through traffic is permitted.

In Spring Hill, a landslide on Gershon Street between Luella Street and Sunset Avenue forced a closure there until further notice. Residents may enter Gershon Street from either end, but no through traffic is permitted.

“I want to extend my appreciation and that of the whole city to the DPW and DOMI crews who have been working on these cleanup efforts, all the while working on snow and pothole response at the same time,” Mayor Bill Peduto said. “Unfortunately, weather forecasts for the next two weeks are not giving us much relief, so I thank residents for their patience while our workers are responding to these matters as quickly as possible.”

