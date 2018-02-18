Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh crews clear major roads, but landslides close 2 more

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Crews work to clean up the Parkway East 'bathtub' before reopening it to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The road had been closed since Friday due to flooding.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Crews work to clean up the Parkway East 'bathtub' before reopening it to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The road had been closed since Friday due to flooding.
Crews work to clean up the Parkway East 'bathtub' before reopening it to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The road had been closed since Friday due to flooding.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Crews work to clean up the Parkway East 'bathtub' before reopening it to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The road had been closed since Friday due to flooding.
Crews work to clean up the Parkway East 'bathtub' before reopening it to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The road had been closed since Friday due to flooding.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Crews work to clean up the Parkway East 'bathtub' before reopening it to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The road had been closed since Friday due to flooding.
Crews work to clean up the Parkway East 'bathtub' before reopening it to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The section of highway had been closed since Friday because of flooding.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Crews work to clean up the Parkway East 'bathtub' before reopening it to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The section of highway had been closed since Friday because of flooding.

Updated 1 hour ago

Several major Pittsburgh roads were expected to be reopen in time for Monday's morning commute, but new landslides Sunday closed other roads in the city.

The “Bathtub” section of the Parkway East should be open for Monday morning commuters, a PennDOT official said Sunday.

“The water did fall enough for us to pump it out. Now they're just working to clean the road,” said Yasmeen Manyisha, a PennDOT spokesperson.

Crews in bulldozers could be seen pushing debris and muddy water off the 10th Street Bypass Sunday afternoon. Manyisha said the bypass required a “significant amount of cleaning” before it could be reopened and she did not know when it would reopen.

The I-376 westbound lanes between the Grant Street (71A) and Fort Duquesne Bridge/North Shore (70C) exits closed for a brief time Sunday, but that section opened again about 4 p.m., Manyisha said.

Noblestown Road was expected to reopen to traffic about 6 p.m. Sunday.

City road crews worked to reopen the section on McArdle Roadway in Mount Washington between Grandview Avenue and Liberty Bridge affected by a landslide on Sunday. They also worked to clear a rock slide along Route 60 in Pittsburgh's West End between Weaver and South Main streets.

But new landslides closed William Street between Boggs and Arlington avenues in Mount Washington. There is resident access only to the street, which will be closed until further notice. No through traffic is permitted.

In Spring Hill, a landslide on Gershon Street between Luella Street and Sunset Avenue forced a closure there until further notice. Residents may enter Gershon Street from either end, but no through traffic is permitted.

“I want to extend my appreciation and that of the whole city to the DPW and DOMI crews who have been working on these cleanup efforts, all the while working on snow and pothole response at the same time,” Mayor Bill Peduto said. “Unfortunately, weather forecasts for the next two weeks are not giving us much relief, so I thank residents for their patience while our workers are responding to these matters as quickly as possible.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me