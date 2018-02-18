Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Patients reunite with caregivers during annual UPMC Mercy Burn Survivor Sunday

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 5:39 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

UPMC Mercy Burn Center held its annual Burn Survivor Sunday on Feb. 18. During the “Under the Sea”-themed event, patients got the chance to reunite with their doctors and nurses, and were visited by therapy dogs, a balloon artist and Peters Township Fire Department's Sparky the Firedog.

Max Six, 3, of Canonsburg tests out his new balloon hockey stick during UPMC Mercy Burn Center's annual Burn Survivor Sunday at the hospital Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Around 100 burn survivors and their families were invited to reunite with doctors and nurses during the event, which had an 'Under the Sea' theme. The event also included visits from pet therapy dogs, a balloon artist and Peters Township Fire Department's Sparky the Firedog.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kennedy Caputo, 6, (front) takes a close look at Peters Township Fire Department's Sparky the Firedog, played by father, David, as sister Kaitlyn, 4, looks on during UPMC Mercy Burn Center's annual Burn Survivor Sunday at the hospital Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Around 100 burn survivors and their families were invited to reunite with doctors and nurses during the event, which had an 'Under the Sea' theme. The event also included visits from pet therapy dogs and a balloon artist.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Owen Six, 5, of Canonsburg has a penguins painted on his face during UPMC Mercy Burn Center's annual Burn Survivor Sunday at the hospital Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Lyla Booher, 6, of Belle Vernon watches in anticipation as a balloon artist creates a mermaid for her during UPMC Mercy Burn Center's annual Burn Survivor Sunday at the hospital Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Gideon Warden-Rodgers, 3, of Bellevue plays balloon basketball with Sparky the Firedog and Jow Volpe of Jefferson Hills during UPMC Mercy Burn Center's annual Burn Survivor Sunday at the hospital Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
