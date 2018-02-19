Pittsburghers use Parkway East 'bathtub' flooding for 'epic' photo op

Flooding in the 'bathtub' section of Interstate 376 has caused detours around and cleanup of that section of the Parkway East. But some daring and skilled Pittsburghers were able to use the conditions to their advantage Sunday.

Larry Gioia posted a photo on Facebook of what seemed to be somewhat of an optical illusion: a kayak floating below 376 signage.

"Just another day in Pittsburgh. Paddling in the middle of 376 East. That'll never happen again!" Gioia said in the post. He texted two of his friends asking them to meet him at the Mon Wharf early Sunday morning and bring their cameras, claiming the experience would be 'epic' and offered to buy them breakfast for their troubles.

Gioia emphasized in the post that he 'did not circumvent any barricades to get to this spot and entered the water via a public launch.' He also mentioned that he did not condone others trying this feat and that he was wearing a full dry suit, personal flotation device and a spray skirt.

Picturesque scenes from a kayak have been done at least once before by Gioia, who in May 2017 paddled under the David L. Lawrence Convention Center via its waterway. "It's not every day that can you paddle (uphill) on a Pittsburgh bike lane!" Gioia said in the post.

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1288, zbrendza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @zbTrib.