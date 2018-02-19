3-week HOV lane closure on Parkway North kicks in today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The HOV lanes along the Parkway North were shut down early this morning to prepare the lanes for a major shift in traffic patterns scheduled to begin on March 11, PennDOT announced.

Starting at 4 a.m. Monday morning, the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes will be closed around-the-clock until March 11, when northbound traffic from the main lanes of I-279 traffic will be shifted onto the HOV lanes near the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit.

The following traffic pattern changes are planned:

• A single-lane of northbound traffic will be crossed over into the southbound lanes at the Perrysville Avenue interchange to just north of the Camp Horne Road interchange.

• The left-hand lane of northbound I-279 that is crossed over will be the “express” lane. All traffic using this lane will not have access to the Perrysville Avenue (Exit 5), Bellevue/West View (Exit 7), and the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchanges.

• The right-hand lane of northbound I-279 will be unchanged and serve as the “local” lane to allow access to the Perrysville Avenue, Bellevue/West View and Camp Horne Road exits.

• The Perrysville Park-and-Ride off-ramp from the HOV lanes will serve as the Perrysville Avenue exit. Motorists will not have access to the Perrysville Avenue off-ramp.

• Southbound lanes on I-279 will be narrowed to 11 feet between the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) and Perrysville Avenue interchanges. To accommodate the crossover and work, Northbound lanes in that section will remain 12 feet wide.

The Parkway North is in the midst of an $88 million project that will include concrete patching, repairs on 29 walls and preservation work on 30 bridges and 49 overhead structures. Ramp and lighting improvements are also planned along with installation of an anti-icing system on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.

Work is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.

