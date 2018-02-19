Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Fire destroys warehouse on Pittsburgh's South Side

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
Pittsburgh firefighters spent nearly four hours Sunday night battling a three-alarm fire that destroyed a South Side warehouse.

More than 60 Pittsburgh firefighters responded to the fire at Appliance Warehouse in the 500 block of Bingham Street, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

No one was inside the turn-of-the-century building when the fire started around 7 p.m. A large portion of the warehouse, which housed home appliances, collapsed.

No injuries were reported.

Duquesne Light cut power to about 1,500 customers while firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said Monday morning that the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

