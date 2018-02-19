Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Case against former Pittsburgh detective charged with lying heads to trial

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 1:06 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A former Pittsburgh homicide detective has waived her preliminary hearing on charges she lied and faked reports, court records show.

Margaret “Peg” Sherwood and her attorney, Patrick Thomassey, waived all nine charges ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 16.

In an indictment unsealed last month by the state Attorney General's Office, Sherwood was charged with three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unsworn falsification to authorities and one count each of false swearing, obstruction of justice and false imprisonment.

Sherwood, 51, retired from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in June after 27 years on the force. Her formal arraignment is scheduled for April 5. She remains free on her own recognizance.

The indictment alleges that Sherwood wrote a false police report and gave false information to prosecutors in connection with the investigation into a 2014 killing in Troy Hill. Sherwood also ignored proper photo array procedure and then lied about it, according to the complaint.

Sherwood is alleged to have told similar lies in her investigation into another 2014 murder, which led to the false arrest of a man for murder.

In a third incident, Sherwood allegedly pressured an attorney working in the office of a magisterial district judge in Crafton to drop charges against a man who was accused of making threatening calls to his estranged wife while he was incarcerated, according to the indictment.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

