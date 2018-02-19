Third bald eagle egg of season in Pittsburgh captured via Hays webcam

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh bald eagle has laid the third egg of the nesting season.

Observers spotted the egg as a female bird stood up in its nest in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood to reveal it shortly before 6 p.m. on a live camera feed broadcast via the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania's website.

The first egg appeared a week ago, and the second one was first seen Thursday.

The birds typically lay between one to four eggs, successively every several days.

Now in their sixth year of nesting on the same hillside above the Monongahela River, the Hays eagles also laid three eggs in 2014. All three eggs hatched and the eagles left the nest.

They laid three eggs in 2016, but one was not viable.

Last year, a windstorm knocked out the bird's nest tree containing the first egg of the season. The birds rebuilt the nest and raised one chick.

All the action can be viewed live on the Hays webcam sponsored by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and CSE Corp. , of Murrysville, formerly known as PixController.

