South Fayette rated second safest school in state

South Fayette has been rated as the safest school in Western Pennsylvania and the second safest in all of Pennsylvania by a Pittsburgh-based company that analyses a variety of statistics.

Niche.com rated South Fayette the 12th safest school district in the nation, based on an analysis of factors, including a survey of parents and students, expenses per students, absenteeism, suspensions, expulsions, law-enforcement referrals and school-related arrests. Data was drawn from the Civil Rights Data Collection and the National Center for Education, according to Niche.com, which using data scientists, engineers and parents to review and analyze data in determining the safety of schools.

Bethel Park was rated as the 11th safest school district in the state and 65th safest in the nation. North Allegheny as ranked the 16th safest school district in the state and 119th safest in the nation.

Fox Chapel was rated as the 29th safest school district in the state and 208th safest in the nation.

Norwin was ranked as the 23rd safest school in the state and the only school district in Westmoreland County to make the top 30 safest schools in Pennsylvania. Among schools in the nation, Norwin was ranked the 156th safest school in the nation.

