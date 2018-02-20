Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
Allegheny

Small fire at North Hills Middle School quickly doused

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 5:51 a.m.
North Hills Middle School
SUBMITTED
North Hills Middle School

Updated 2 hours ago

The North Hills Middle School sustained minor damage after a small fire broke out in a classroom late on Monday night, according to authorities.

Custodians spotted smoke coming from a family and consumer science classroom on the first floor of the building shortly before 11 p.m. and used extinguishers to put out the flames, according to district officials.

A pile of rags and some plastic material near a stove top in the room ignited, according to Ray Hilldenbrand, chief of the Laurel Gardens Volunteer Fire Dept.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was contained to the stove, a counter top and nearby walls and ceiling tiles that were hit by smoke, according to the district.

Custodial staff worked through the night to clean the classroom's desks, equipment and materials, which were moved to an adjacent room, the district said.

The Ross Township fire marshal told district officials that the fire may have been caused by a faulty extension cord.

The district plans to conduct a safety inspection of other electrical extensions and equipment used in its building.

The fire did not affect class schedules.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

