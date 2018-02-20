Region set to shatter record highs as temperatures soar into 70s

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The western Pennsylvania region is well on its way to setting a record for warm weather today.

If temperatures hit the 76-degree high forecasted for Tuesday, it will surpass the previous record set on this day in 1891, when the temperature reached 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“I think we'll definitely surpass that record,” said meteorologist John Darnley. “We might even break the all-time warmest temperature for February.”

Pittsburgh's highest recorded temperature in February was 77 degrees, set on Feb. 8, 1900.

Today's temperature is expected to reach 66 degrees by 10 a.m., jump to 74 degrees at 1 p.m. and then peak at a high of 76 degrees around 4 p.m.

Skies will be partly cloudy with winds from the south of 9 to 11 mph and gusts reaching 25 mph.

The average temperature for Feb. 20 is a high of 41 and a low of 24, according to the weather service.

Darnley said today's heat spell is the result of combination of factors.

“There's a very strong area of high pressure on the cost of the Carolinas that is coupled with a strong area of low pressure just north of Lake Winnipeg (Canada),” he said.

The eastern seaboard conditions are combining with a strong flow of warm air stretching from Texas into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and up into western Pittsburgh, Darnley said.

But Texas' proximity to the Gulf of Mexico means the warm air will carry a significant amount of moisture that will result in rain over the next several days.

Rainfall totals on Wednesday are expected to be between 1⁄ 10 inch and ¼ inch. Between ¼ inch and ½ inch of rain could fall on Thursday.

The forecast calls for daytime high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s through Sunday with showers likely each day.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.