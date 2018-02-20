Water line repairs, installation affecting several city streets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work to repair water main breaks and install new service lines is affecting service and traffic today in a number of locations in the city, according to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

• Installation of new lines along Cobden Street in the South Side Slopes will result in the street being closed between Sumner and Cologne streets until 3 p.m.

• Cordova Road in Highland Park is closed to vehicle traffic until 4 p.m. for installation of new water service lines.

• Customers along Manetta Way between Station and Rodman streets in East Liberty will be without water until 3 p.m. while crews repair a 4-inch water main that burst. The street will be closed off to vehicle traffic until work is completed.

• Work continues today to repair a leak in a 6-inch water main along Clifford Street in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar that was reported on Thursday. Clifford Street between Eider and Album streets will be closed to all traffic until work is completed.

