Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
Allegheny

Water line repairs, installation affecting several city streets

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 10:33 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Work to repair water main breaks and install new service lines is affecting service and traffic today in a number of locations in the city, according to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

• Installation of new lines along Cobden Street in the South Side Slopes will result in the street being closed between Sumner and Cologne streets until 3 p.m.

• Cordova Road in Highland Park is closed to vehicle traffic until 4 p.m. for installation of new water service lines.

• Customers along Manetta Way between Station and Rodman streets in East Liberty will be without water until 3 p.m. while crews repair a 4-inch water main that burst. The street will be closed off to vehicle traffic until work is completed.

• Work continues today to repair a leak in a 6-inch water main along Clifford Street in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar that was reported on Thursday. Clifford Street between Eider and Album streets will be closed to all traffic until work is completed.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me