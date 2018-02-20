Hollywood Theater in Dormont to reopen under new ownership Friday with 'Black Panther'

The Hollywood Theater in Dormont has been through some ups and downs, closures and reopenings as various entities have tried to keep the historic single-screen running.

On Friday, the Theatre Historical Society of America will start their efforts with a showing of “Black Panther,” which the nonprofit touted as a coup for a small movie house to get just a week after its nationwide release.

“Our buyer, Craig Zeltner, and I have a long relationship, a good relationship with a lot of studios,” said Joe Masher, chairman of the board at the Theatre Historical Society and Chief Operating Officer at Bow Tie Cinemas, who noted that his Times Square office was next door to Disney's New York distribution center. “I think that helps us to get that kind of deal with Disney to play Black Panther in week two.”

The Hollywood Reporter said “Black Panther” earned $242 million at the box office over the long Presidents' Day weekend , coming in second only to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in terms of its first four days of ticket sales when not adjusted for inflation.

The Historical Society finalized its $375,000 purchase of the Hollywood on Friday over the protests of Friends of the Hollywood Theater, another nonprofit that had been renting and running the Potomac Avenue theater since 2011.

The Friends of the Hollywood had opposed Historical Society president and former Friends board member Richard Fosbrink's plans to play second-run films there, and had long-range plans to buy the building themselves. But the building's ownership had lost faith that the group could raise enough money to purchase it, and sold to Fosbrink and the Historical Society.

Representatives of the Friends of the Hollywood were not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Having the Hollywood — and playing as many first-run movies as they can get — will bring the Historical Society income and help it with its mission of preserving and documenting historic theaters around the country, Masher said. It was unclear what will replace Black Panther after its two-week run at the theater is up, but he said they were pursuing “A Wrinkle in Time.” They planned to continue and expand the “Breakfast and a Movie” program by running it the second weekend of every month and every weekend in December, while also continuing midnight showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” cult films like “The Room” and horror movies.

He said ticket prices will be $7 for adults; $6 for children, seniors and matinees; $5 for all seats on Tuesdays; and $5 for members of the Theatre Historical Society and Friends of the Hollywood Theater, as the new ownership planned to honor Friends' memberships paid for before the transition.

Masher said his group has installed a new digital projection and sound system and is in the process of repainting and cleaning the lobby this week. They will also add “assisted listening” and “descriptive listening” devices, headsets that amplify sound and offer descriptions of what's happening onscreen for people with hearing- or vision impairments.

The theater's new manager, Randy Collins, had previously managed the Oaks in Oakmont and started at the Hollywood Tuesday. Other Historical Society staff will move their offices to the building.

Future improvements will aim to restore the interior of the theater to how it looked after a major renovation in 1948, Masher said. One board member at the Society is an expert on historic theater architecture and is eager to design the restoration. The society's archives, currently kept at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District, have lots of historic photos and blueprints to draw from, and even some artifacts that could serve as models or be integrated into the restoration, Masher said. While the theater has an organ to accompany silent films and provide pre-show entertainment, the group hopes to install a full Wurlitzer pipe organ.

“We're counting on... the community of Dormont, the people who can walk to the theater and didn't do that before,” he said. “We're also a short stop on the T from Downtown... We're going to be doing a lot of marketing Downtown. We're looking forward to returning some showmanship to the theater.”

