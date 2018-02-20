Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

PWSA customers can share concerns with state during two meetings this week

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 12:24 p.m.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers can share complaints about the troubled authority directly to a state agency during two meetings this week.

The Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission, which plans to assume oversight of the authority , is holding the meetings, according to a commission news release.

“We want to hear more from Pittsburgh area residents, including what they may like about PWSA, and what they would like to change — what they feel works, and what they feel could work better,” said commission Chairman Gladys Brown in the release. “This underscores the PUC's commitment to listening to all viewpoints regarding these complicated and interrelated issues.”

The first meeting will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at University of Pittsburgh's University Club, Ballroom A, 123 University Place.

The second meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Point Park University's Lawrence Hall, Room 200, 212 Wood St.

To speak, RSVP by contacting the commission's communications office at RA-CMU5722@pa.gov or 717-787-5722.

The commission also plans to accept complaints from PWSA customers starting April 2. To submit a complaint, call the commission's Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

