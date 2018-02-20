Pittsburgh bike-sharing system to expand
Pittsburgh's public bike sharing system is growing, Healthy Ride announced on Tuesday.
The 2018 expansion will bring the total number of stations to 175 with 700 bikes. An interactive map showing the planned stations and opportunities to provide feedback are available on the Healthy Ride website.
New stations reach beyond existing stations into Highland Park, Homewood, Squirrel Hill South, and Upper Lawrenceville. Several new stations are also planned throughout the South Side Flats and along the South Shore. Stations across the North Side will quadruple.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Healthy Ride expands to 175 stations with 700 bikes in 2018. See map and share your feedback. https://t.co/FbMnclijrv pic.twitter.com/ihwFexzlQr— HealthyRidePGH (@healthyridepgh) February 20, 2018
Healthy Ride launched in May 2015 with 50 stations and 500 bicycles across 12 neighborhoods, including Downtown, the East End, Oakland, the North Side and the South Side.
According to data provided by Healthy Ride, the most popular stations include:
• Liberty Ave. and Stanwix Street (Downtown)
• South 27th Street and Sidney Street (Southside Works)
• North Shore Trail and Fort Duquesne Bridge (North Shore)
• Forbes Ave. and Market Square (Downtown)
• 21st Street and Penn Ave. (Strip District)
Since 2015, more than 64,000 registered users have joined, according to data provided by Healthy Ride.
Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.