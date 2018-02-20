Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh plans to relocate controversial statue of Stephen Foster in April

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
The statue of Stephen Foster in Pittsburgh's Oakland section. (Trib photo)
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh plans to move a controversial memorial to Antebellum song writer Stephen Foster in April from its Oakland home, but has yet to find a permanent location to display the statue.

Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto, said the city Art Commission in October voted unanimously to recommend the move and set April as a deadline for moving it.

"There's no date for it, and they don't know where they're taking it yet," McNulty said. "That's just the deadline they set."

The statue has triggered controversy because it depicts Foster, who lived in Lawrenceville, standing above what many have described as a black slave strumming a banjo. It stands on Forbes Avenue at the entrance to Schenley Park.

Critics for years have said the statue is demeaning and called for its removal. Others view it as Foster gaining inspiration from a black musician.

Peduto, who supports the relocation , has said he wanted it moved to private property in a spot accessible for public viewing.

Artist Giuseppe Moretti was commissioned by a group of leading Pittsburghers, including Andrew Mellon, to sculpt the bronze monument in 1900, according to the book "Discovering Pittsburgh Sculpture." The group suggested the design.

It was originally located at the entrance to Highland Park. Nearly 50,000 people attended its dedication ceremony, including 3,000 children singing Foster songs.

Mayor Cornelius Scully had it moved to its current location after a series of acts of vandalism because he felt it would be safer and more visible.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

