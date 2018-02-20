Man who shot video of Pizza Milano assault killed in weekend crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The witness who shot the video of the alleged assault of a woman in Uptown's Pizza Milano last month died in a car crash over the weekend, authorities said.

James Blackburne, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office.

The crash happened when Blackburne tried to make a turn at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Washington Boulevard and struck another vehicle, according to Pittsburgh police. Blackburne's vehicle spun out of control, and he was ejected and pinned under the vehicle, police said.

Authorities are investigating the crash, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

Blackburne recorded the viral video inside Pizza Milano's Fifth Avenue restaurant Jan. 12 that appeared to show former manager Mahmut Yilmaz confront a woman later identified as Jade Martin as she entered the restaurant. The video shows him pushing Martin and throwing her to the ground, and he appears to repeatedly slam her head on the floor.

Other employees eventually intervened and pulled Yilmaz off of the Homestead woman. He was subsequently fired. Martin has filed a lawsuit against the Yilmaz and the pizzeria's owner. The lawsuit, filed by attorney George Kontos, asks for upward of $5 million.

Kontos said Tuesday he was aware of Blackburne's death.