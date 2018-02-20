Allegheny County Council shuts public out of meeting about tax break program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The public was shut out of a meeting for Allegheny County Council members Tuesday about a controversial tax break program.

Council members received an email inviting them to the meeting, which was obtained by the Trib, but a public notice for the meeting was not published.

When a Trib reporter tried to attend, an economic development department staff member told her the meeting was not a public meeting under the Sunshine Act.

“This meeting is informational only and no specific issues will be discussed or addressed,” stated the email, which was sent on behalf of DeWitt Walton, chairman of the council's Economic Development Committee. “To be more direct, the (tax increment financing) presentation will review the state legislation that authorizes TIF, the process that Allegheny County Economic Development and the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County go through when pursuing TIF, from application through legislative authorization and the role County Council plays in the this process.”

Councilwoman Anita Prizio, D-O'Hara, was the only member who attended the meeting, she told the Trib after it ended.

The Sunshine Act allows elected officials to hold closed informational meetings, even if there is a quorum present, but says they should open the meeting in the interest of transparency, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania News Media Association.

“The problem with this type of meeting is it really ignores group dynamics of how people work,” Melewsky said. “If you're going to put people in a room, they're going to talk. ... The question from a public access perspective is why are they having it privately to begin with? Just because the Sunshine Act doesn't require a public meeting doesn't mean they can't hold one.”

If the council members ask questions about any specific development project, for example, the meeting should be public, Melewsky said.

The tax breaks are meant to encourage revitalization of blighted areas, but have been used in recent years largely for private developers building new, upscale apartments and hotels in Pittsburgh's hottest neighborhoods .

The tax breaks give developers a break on a portion of the property taxes on their projects over a period of time to help pay for infrastructure improvements. Allegheny County Council, the municipality and the school district where the project is must vote to accept or reject the tax breaks. Accepting it would mean the taxing body would receive less tax revenue.

The council members have been invited to another meeting to discuss Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, a similar tax break program, on March 2.

A public notice has not yet been issued.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.