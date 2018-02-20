Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County Council shuts public out of meeting about tax break program

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
Allegheny County Council members held a private meeting Tuesday about tax increment financing. They declined to allow a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter to attend the proceedings.
Theresa Clift | Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Council members held a private meeting Tuesday about tax increment financing. They declined to allow a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter to attend the proceedings.

Updated 20 minutes ago

The public was shut out of a meeting for Allegheny County Council members Tuesday about a controversial tax break program.

Council members received an email inviting them to the meeting, which was obtained by the Trib, but a public notice for the meeting was not published.

When a Trib reporter tried to attend, an economic development department staff member told her the meeting was not a public meeting under the Sunshine Act.

“This meeting is informational only and no specific issues will be discussed or addressed,” stated the email, which was sent on behalf of DeWitt Walton, chairman of the council's Economic Development Committee. “To be more direct, the (tax increment financing) presentation will review the state legislation that authorizes TIF, the process that Allegheny County Economic Development and the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County go through when pursuing TIF, from application through legislative authorization and the role County Council plays in the this process.”

Councilwoman Anita Prizio, D-O'Hara, was the only member who attended the meeting, she told the Trib after it ended.

The Sunshine Act allows elected officials to hold closed informational meetings, even if there is a quorum present, but says they should open the meeting in the interest of transparency, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania News Media Association.

“The problem with this type of meeting is it really ignores group dynamics of how people work,” Melewsky said. “If you're going to put people in a room, they're going to talk. ... The question from a public access perspective is why are they having it privately to begin with? Just because the Sunshine Act doesn't require a public meeting doesn't mean they can't hold one.”

If the council members ask questions about any specific development project, for example, the meeting should be public, Melewsky said.

The tax breaks are meant to encourage revitalization of blighted areas, but have been used in recent years largely for private developers building new, upscale apartments and hotels in Pittsburgh's hottest neighborhoods .

The tax breaks give developers a break on a portion of the property taxes on their projects over a period of time to help pay for infrastructure improvements. Allegheny County Council, the municipality and the school district where the project is must vote to accept or reject the tax breaks. Accepting it would mean the taxing body would receive less tax revenue.

The council members have been invited to another meeting to discuss Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, a similar tax break program, on March 2.

A public notice has not yet been issued.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me