Allegheny

Heavy rains coming on heels of record-breaking warm weather

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
John Dini of Unity and his Golden retriever, Lily, take a break by the water while walking at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield Township as the temperatures reach into the upper 70s on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A runner makes her way past a fisherman at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield Township as the temperatures reach into the upper 70s on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Nathan Woods of Derry bends down to share a kiss Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, with his daughter, Sophia, 2 1/2, as they soak in the mild weather during a walk around Saint Vincent Pond in Unity. Temperatures reached into the upper 70s.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review

So much for the euphoria about Tuesday's record-shattering warm temperatures. Flooding could be on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for areas along the Ohio River through Sunday afternoon.

Rain was expected to begin falling in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon and continue through Sunday.

“Most of the heavy rainfall will begin on Thursday and continue on-and-off through Sunday afternoon with totals of 3 inches or more,” said John Darnley, a meteorologist at the weather service's office in Moon.

“The level of the Ohio River is already high due to significant runoff, so we're definitely going to have some issues there,” Darnley said.

The Ohio River at Point State Park measured at 20.6 feet late Wednesday morning, up from its normal level of 16.5 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

At 19 feet, water begins to flow onto the North Shore Riverwalk between Heinz Field and PNC Park. When the river reaches 19.5 feet, the Mon Parking Wharf in Downtown floods. The Tenth Street Bypass begins to flood at 22 feet. Flood stage is at 25 feet.

Flooding wasn't a concern Tuesday.

The region officially set two records for warm weather.

The temperature at Pittsburgh International Airport hit 78 degrees. That wiped out the old record for Feb. 20 of 68 degrees, which had stood since 1891. It also was 1 degree warmer than the previous record high for all of February, set on Feb. 8, 1900.

The overnight temperature remained well-above average with a low of 62 degrees and today's forecast calls for a high of 69 degrees by 10 a.m. before it starts dropping.

Tonight's low temperature will be around 38 degrees with a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Daytime highs through Sunday will range from 45 to 62 degrees. The overnight temperatures will be between 36 and 48 degrees.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

