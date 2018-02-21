Water-line repairs to affect traffic, water service in Pittsburgh, Millvale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said several projects would impact service and traffic Wednesday.

The projects include:

• Repairs to a 4-inch water main on Millvale's Reserve Street were expected to take until 3 p.m. to complete. The project will require water service to be off on Reserve Street from Troy Street to the dead end. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic.

• Installation of a new water line on Carnegie Street in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood will require Carnegie to be closed to vehicle traffic between 54th and 55th streets until 3 p.m.

• Installation of a control valve known as a curb stop on Sacramento Avenue in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood. Traffic will be prohibited along Sacramento between Paulding Avenue and George Street until 3 p.m.

• Repairs to a 6-inch water main on Phillips Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Customers along Phillips between Shady and Murray avenues will have no water service while work is being done. The project is expected to take until 2 p.m. to complete.

• Replacement of a curb stop on Edith Street in Pittsburgh's Duquesne Heights neighborhood. Edith will be closed to vehicle traffic between Rutledge and Greenleaf streets until 3 p.m.

Residents in the affected areas were notified by automated telephone messages. Customers seeking additional information can contact PWSA's 24-hour emergency dispatch line at 412-255-2423.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.