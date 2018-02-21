Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh woman gets probation for her role in painkiller scheme

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
OxyContin, an opioid painkiller.
A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a 66-year-old Pittsburgh woman to probation for her part in a prescription drug ring that involved more than a dozen people, officials said.

Angela Vernon of the city's Bedford Dwellings section was sentenced to three years of probation for her conviction on charges of health care fraud and conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone and Oxymorphone, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Scott Brady's office.

Vernon was charged in December 2016 in a bust that netted 17 others. Those involved got prescriptions for addictive painkillers under the guise they needed the medication themselves, according to the release. Then they turned around and sold the medication to others suffering from painkiller addiction.

The painkillers were often paid for through government-funded health insurance programs, making taxpayers foot the bill for the drug ring.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

