Pittsburgh CAPA students stage walkout in response to Florida massacre

Students from Pittsburgh's Creative and Performing Arts school staged a walkout Wednesday afternoon in response to last week's mass shooting at a Florida high school.

About 100 CAPA students marched from their Cultural District school building to Market Square, where they silently joined hands for 17 minutes — one minute for each person killed in the Florida massacre.

BREAKING: CAPA students form unity circle in Market Square to show solidarity w/Florida students over gun laws. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/IWlH5WSKKU — Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) February 21, 2018

Chants that erupted afterward included ones calling for increased gun control measures.

BREAKING: CAPA students just finished 17 minutes of silence for Florida victims. Now chanting "What do we want? Gun control!" #WPXI pic.twitter.com/j9kLQj796l — Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) February 21, 2018

Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said district officials became aware of the walkout Wednesday morning.

"We understand that students want to show solidarity with high school students from across the country in response to the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.," Pugh wrote in an email.

Pugh said Wednesday's walkout was not sanctioned by the district.

"As per our code of conduct, any student that does leave school will be marked with an unexcused absence for the time missed. Make-up work cannot be provided for an unexcused absence," Pugh said.

Pugh said the district encourages students to work with school administrators to develop plans "to protest in school securely."

"From organizing a school sit-in, gathering signatures for petitions and writing letters to local, state and federal legislators, there are multiple ways students can exercise their right to protest safely and in collaboration with school leadership," Pugh said.

Police escorted students along their march and were present at Market Square.

