Controversial Stephen Foster statue could be relocated outside Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said Wednesday that he would agree to move the city's controversial Stephen Foster memorial to a location outside the city if it were used as a teaching tool for race relations.

The city intends to move the statue of the noted songwriter from Oakland in April.

Peduto said the city has yet to find it a permanent home but has contacted nearly a dozen organizations — including the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

“My hope would be that we'd be able to retain it in the city of Pittsburgh in a more appropriate location, but if it were to be able to be used to help the dialogue of race through an organization like the African American museum in Washington, certainly we would look at that prospect,” the mayor said.

Critics have described the statue, which stands on Forbes Avenue at the entrance to Schenley Park, as demeaning to blacks. It depicts Foster, who lived in Lawrenceville, standing above what many have described as a black slave strumming a banjo.

Others view it as Foster gaining inspiration from a black musician.

Peduto wants it moved to a private location that is open to the public.

He said the city Planning Commission has also contacted the Heinz History Center and the University of Pittsburgh, which features a Stephen Foster museum, among others.

“We want to be able to understand it for its history,” Peduto said. “I think it's a good opportunity to learn.”

Artist Giuseppe Moretti was commissioned by a group of leading Pittsburghers, including Andrew Mellon, to sculpt the bronze monument in 1900, according to the book “Discovering Pittsburgh Sculpture.”

It was originally located at the entrance to Highland Park. Mayor Cornelius Scully had it moved to its current location after a series of acts of vandalism because he believed it would be safer and more visible.

