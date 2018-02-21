Peduto: Pittsburgh cop who killed Homewood suspect 'justified' in prior shootings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh police officer who fatally shot a suspect in Homewood this month had shot two other suspects since April, but the prior shootings were justified, Mayor Bill Peduto said Wednesday.

Officer Gino Macioce was placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting of Mark Daniels, 39, in Homewood on Feb. 11. Investigators reported that Daniels attempted to ambush Macioce and his partner and fired at them first. Allegheny County Police continue to investigate the shooting.

“In the two incidents that occurred beforehand, investigations have proved that he had acted properly, so this third incident will be looked at independently of the other two,” Peduto said. “They cannot be used as judgments against him in this case, nor should they, just as any previous actions of the victim cannot be used in court or an investigation in this case.”

Macioce, a five-year veteran, in January shot a suspect armed with a shotgun and a pistol in the East Hills after the suspect aimed the handgun at Macioce and his partner, according to Robert Swartzwelder, president of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1. The officers were responding to reports of gunfire in the neighborhood, he said.

In April, Macioce shot a suspect after the man robbed two women in East Liberty with a shotgun, Swartzwelder said.

The suspects in both cases survived because Macioce and his partners performed first aid, he said.

Amen Corner, a Pittsburgh organization that honors law enforcement officers and others during an annual luncheon, awarded Macioce and Officer Dan Joyce its 2017 Starsky and Hutch Award for their actions after the April shooting.

“In the cases I've dealt with, he's acted reasonably and in the best interest of his safety and the safety of residents,” Swartzwelder said. “In spite of the fact that (the two suspects) tried to kill him, they rendered aid and saved their lives.”

Swartzwelder and former Pittsburgh police Chief Robert McNeilly said police-involved shootings are rare.

The police bureau could not immediately provide statistics.

“Actually firing at somebody, that's not common,” said McNeilly, a Pittsburgh officer for 29 years. “Some people go a whole career without having to shoot their weapon.”

He and Swartzwelder said the frequency of shootings depends on crime and violence trends in neighborhoods where an officer works and the officer's level of training. Macioce works from the city's Zone 5 station in the most crime-plagued neighborhoods of the city.

“It's unusual, period, for an officer to use deadly force,” Swartzwelder said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.