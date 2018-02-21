Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Judge drops charges against Veterans Affairs nurse accused of spying on Pitt students

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
The Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland.
Keith Srakocic/AP
Paul May of Enon Valley was accused of using a spotting scope to spy on University of Pittsburgh dormitories from a Veterans Affairs parking garage in the city's Oakland neighborhood. The charges were dismissed on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
Allegheny County
Charges were dropped Wednesday against a former Veterans Pittsburgh Healthcare System nurse accused of using a spotting scope to spy on University of Pittsburgh students last year.

Paul May, 56, of Lawrence County's Enon Valley, was charged in November with loitering and prowling, possessing instruments of crime and invasion of privacy after VA police spotted May in an SUV in the Oakland parking garage looking into dormitory windows with the scope.

The charges were dropped at the preliminary hearing after District Judge James Hanley Jr. said there were no victims, said Mike Manko, spokesman for the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

"At this time, we would have no plans to re-file the charges based on the magistrate's ruling that we failed to produce any actual victims," he said.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that May watched Pitt students who were "in a state of full or partial nudity."

A spokesperson for the VA said May is no longer employed by the hospital system.

At the time of his arrest, the VA said it was taking steps to fire May.

"This behavior is not in line with the norms and values of the VA, and as a result the employee has been suspended from all duties," VA Press Secretary Curt Cashour said in a November statement. "VA has initiated the process for removal from employment right away."

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

