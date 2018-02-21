Man who rammed Pittsburgh FBI security gate pleads guilty to federal charge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Ohio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal crime in connection with a 2016 incident in which he rammed the security gate at Pittsburgh's FBI office on the South Side, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Thomas Ross, 49, of New Waterford, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of willfully injuring or committing depredation against federal property.

Ross ran nine red lights on East Carson Street on July 26, 2016, as he ignored a Pittsburgh police officer's attempts at a traffic stop. He ended up at the FBI's security booth and, after announcing he had a bomb in his dump truck, rammed through the gate.

The truck became airborne and knocked over a light pole. There was no bomb.

The government has estimated the cost to repair and replace the gate and security barriers was about $175,000, and the damage to the light pole cost $13,684, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.

The FBI also paid for increased security during the repairs.

Sentencing is set for June 13.

Ross had faced other charges relating to the incident. He pleaded guilty to simple assault, fleeing police and traffic violations in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas last month. He was released on parole.

The federal charge against Ross could net him up to 10 years in prison.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.